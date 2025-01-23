Titans GM Hints at Potentially Trading No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans hold the number one pick in the NFL draft for the second time in the past decade and are effectively tasked with one of the tougher decisions across the league this offseason.
However, out of all the potential directions the Titans have, there's a chance this team will opt to make the same choice made in 2016, the last time the selection was in their hands: trading away the pick.
It's a situation that might not be too far out of the cards for the Titans, and an idea that new general manager Mike Borgonzi seemingly welcomes.
During Borgonzi's opening presser with the Titans, the fresh hire had a revealing quote that could put a blockbuster trade further into play for their top overall selection.
"Draft picks are your currency," Borgonzi said. "When there is an opportunity to trade back for more picks, we're going to do that."
The Titans are no stranger to trading the first overall pick. In 2016, Tennessee traded away their top selection to the Los Angeles Rams for a bevy of draft assets-- picks that later developed into players like Derrick Henry, Corey Davis, and Jonnu Smith.
Could the Titans make the same play once again? It's not unreasonable. This year's quarterback class has its fair share of questions, and if Tennessee isn't sold on other blue-chip prospects like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, the concept of a trade-down scenario starts to gain some traction.
In that case, the Titans could instead send it to another quarterback-needy franchise or another team eager to move up to the first pick and capitalize big time because of it.
It's hard to say whether the Titans would get a similar haul they did during their transaction with the Rams, acquiring a future first-rounder and three day two picks in the process. This offseason's draft class doesn't look as appealing as in recent years, and an opposing front office could be hesitant to give up assets considering that uncertainty.
Yet, for such a monumental move to pivot off the top spot in any draft, a package with an elite return like they received last go-around could be the wide-ranging expectation for the organization.
Time will tell whether the Titans pull the trigger on a similar move again, but they'll have time to mull the decision over. Tennessee will officially arrive on the clock on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay.
