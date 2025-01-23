Titans QB Option Could Be Off The Board
The Tennessee Titans have been linked to quite a few different quarterback options ahead of the NFL offseason.
It is very clear that the Titans are almost certain to have a new starting quarterback in 2025. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph did not come close to getting the job done in 2024.
With that being said, Tennessee has quite a few avenues to explore for that new quarterback.
Many expect the Titans to take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are others who think they could pass on those two signal callers and take a player at another position or even trade the pick.
Tennessee has been connected to quite a few free agent options as well. One of those players is none other than Aaron Rodgers.
Over the last month, there have been a lot of rumblings that Rodgers could part ways with the New York Jets. However, a new update may already cross the Rodgers option off of the Titans' board.
ESPN radio host Michael Kay revealed that he has heard leaks that the Jets plan to keep Rodgers with new head coach Aaron Glenn onboard.
“And there is word out there, there’s been leaks I’ve heard that whatever they pay Aaron Glenn, (he’s) made it known that he would like to keep Aaron Rodgers,” Kay said.
Rodgers was one of the more intriguing potential quarterback targets for Tennessee. He is a polarizing figure, but he is also one of the best to ever throw the football in NFL history.
Bringing Rodgers onboard would have made for a very entertaining season.
All of this is speculation right now, but it would not be surprising to see New York keep Rodgers. If Glenn wants the future Hall of Famer as his starting quarterback, that will be the likely outcome.
Only time will tell, but the Rodgers option seems to be slipping away.
