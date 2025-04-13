Titans Projected to Land Star WR for Cam Ward
It seems all but guaranteed that the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Titans are lacking in go-to receivers. Calvin Ridley is the only proven reliable receiver on the roster after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine left for the Miami Dolphins, and DeAndre Hopkins was traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline last season.
Jacob Infante of PFSN sees the need at receiver for the Titans, as well, and he has Tennessee landing a top prospect to go along with Ward - Luther Burden III from Missouri.
The Titans are still in need of a WR2 for their offense to pair alongside Calvin Ridley," Infante writes. "After taking a quarterback in Round 1, it would be smart to give him another top weapon to throw to. Luther Burden III’s production dropped in 2024 compared to his All-American 2023 season, but the tools are all still there. He’s elite after the catch with the ball-carrier vision, contact balance, and lateral quickness needed to make him a home-run hitter on any given play. If he continues to develop as a route runner, the sky’s the limit for the Missouri product."
Burden had a better 2023 than 2024, but a lot of his decline in numbers had to do with Missouri's offense as a whole taking a step back, it's not necessarily a reflection on Burden himself. Nonetheless, he still had 61 catches for 676 yards and sic scores in 2024. In 2023, Burden had a remarkable 86 catches for over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. A duo of Burden and Ridley would give Ward a trustworthy combination of pass-catchers behind an offensive line that should be improved by default with the additions of Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!