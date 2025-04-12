Titans Cautioned Against Picking Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, marking a third consecutive year where a quarterback will be taken with the top selection.
Last year's draft saw six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks — an NFL record — but this year, Ward has emerged as perhaps the only quarterback worth taking in the first round.
NOLA.com reporter and New Orleans Saints columnist Jeff Duncan wrote about how this year's group of quarterbacks are a weaker class.
"By all accounts, this is a down year for quarterbacks. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler only has one quarterback (Ward) among his top 40 overall prospects," Duncan writes.
"This isn’t 2024, where six quarterbacks carried first-to-second-round grades and three guys – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye – were considered sure-fire franchise QBs. Bo Nix, who was the sixth QB taken a year ago, would be ranked higher than Ward on some teams boards this year.
"No, this draft is reminiscent of the 2011 and 2021 drafts, when there were consensus No. 1 prospects -- Cam Newton and Trevor Lawrence -- and a bunch of question marks and developmental prospects thereafter."
Duncan also mentioned on social media that he spoke to four NFL teams about the quarterback class. Out of the four, Ward was the only quarterback prospect on any team's top 30 for their big boards. Two of the four teams that spoke to him didn't have Ward with a first-round grade.
That could be a concern for the Titans, but Ward is someone they are willing to roll the dice with going forward.
The Titans will get their chance to build around him in hopes that he will lift the franchise out of the hole they are in.
