Titans Showing Interest in Dynamic WR Prospect
The Tennessee Titans continue their pre-draft motions of scouting out this year's wide receiver class with a new reported meeting in the books.
According to The Draft Network, the Titans have been one of many teams to meet with Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton.
Felton stands out as an appealing weapon in this year's class, standing out as a potential day-two, versatile threat for teams seeking added help at wideout. The Titans, of course, fall within that trend, making the Maryland product's fit an intriguing one to take note of.
During his most recent campaign with Maryland, he presented a super strong year of production. He put together 96 receptions, 1,124 yards, and nine touchdowns within 12 games played.
He's a quick, impressive. route runner who could have a clear spot in an NFL offense, and especially so with Tennessee. There are some size and frame limitations on the table with him being 6-foot-2, under 185 pounds, but if able to fill out at the pro level, there's a strong ceiling to be tapped into here.
For a Titans fit, he could be a name to watch further into day three, in the event he sees some slippage down the board. Tennessee is without their third-round pick this year, Felton's projected placement, so perhaps the meeting could come as a measure in case he falls in their lap for one of their fourth rounders.
Tennessee has the 35th-overall pick in the second round, while also having the 103rd and 120th picks in the fourth. Perhaps if the Titans' front office is huge fans of Felton, they could take their guy earlier than expected to help out their prospective rookie quarterback, but with an array of nice receiving options slated to be on the table in round two, he could be one of many names this team looks to ultimately target.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get going on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!