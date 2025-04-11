Titans Linked to Big Ten TE
The Tennessee Titans are counting down the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are expected to address several positions during the weekend.
Among those positions is tight end, where the Titans could look to add a player on Day 3.
According to Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline, the Titans have met with Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II.
"Tight end Thomas Fidone, also a Day 3 selection, has been getting a lot of attention from teams," Pauline writes.
"He's a terrific pass-catching tight end who also excels blocking in motion and has potential as a three-down player at the position. The junior has an official-30 visit with the New Orleans Saints and also met with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns."
The Titans could benefit from adding another tight end into the mix. The team had five tight ends on the roster last season, but lost Nick Vannett, who has still gone unsigned going into the draft.
Adding Fidone to replace him could be a solution for the Titans as they look for more production at the position. On top of losing Vannett, starting tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will be a free agent at the end of the season, so the Titans need to find a solution to that problem as well.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Fidone could emerge into a strong backup in the NFL.
"Fidone is long and linear with impressive athleticism but just two years of game experience due to injuries over his first two seasons," Zierlein writes.
"He’s a willing blocker with pretty good technique but needs to add strength to handle the work in-line. He needs to become more elusive with his release and more physical at the catch point, but he’s fast and fluid through his routes. He has the ability to uncover and stress the defense beyond the first level. Fidone’s effort, athleticism and ability to improve a passing game give him a chance to become a TE2 in the NFL."
If the Titans give Fidone a chance on Day 3, he could become a valuable asset for Tennessee.
