Analyst Explains Titans' Interest in Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have the league's worst-kept secret that Cam Ward is slated to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he thinks the Titans could be interested in Ward for that top selection.
"Well, it depends on what (Brian) Callahan wants, and I was listening to Callahan the other day and he was talking about how quarterbacks are wired, and how they react to situations," Kiper said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"And he brought up (Joe) Burrow and he brought up Jayden Daniels. And he said: When everybody in the stadium knows you're throwing the ball, can that guy come through? He even said in that interview: I want a guy who can be elite. I want a guy who can be great. He even said, 'just good wasn't enough.' In the NFL it's about grand-slam home run, even a triple. But not a double or single. It's not a double or single league any more at quarterback. They want the triple, home run, grand slam.
"So, if they feel Cam Ward can do that, and he has that ability the way he is wired, that's what is important to them, and they've had enough opportunity over the last few months to figure all that out. So, Cam Ward would be the guy."
Callahan's specialty is with quarterbacks, and this gives him the chance to build the offense around the guy he wants to work with.
Last year, he was given Levis on a silver platter when he took the head coaching job, but now he gets the opportunity to choose a path forward, and that can be incredibly appealing for a coach whose job could be on the line if the Titans perform poorly in 2025.
