Titans' Cam Ward Experiencing Rookie Growing Pains
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is allowed to have bad days.
Being a rookie in the NFL isn't easy, especially the No. 1 overall pick asked to step right into the offense as the starting quarterback, who is viewed as the savior of the franchise that hasn't won a Super Bowl.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt acknowledged Ward's shaky start of training camp, but assured readers that it isn't time to hit the panic button.
"Cam Ward is a rookie. Anyone who thought he'd be perfect, with no mistakes, from the get-go had an unrealistic expectation," Wyatt wrote.
"During the first week of camp, the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has looked like a first-year player at times, while also providing some Wow moments. Ward had his best practice of camp in the Nissan Stadium practice on Saturday when he made a lot of great throws, and it got the fans excited. In the two practices since, he's thrown four interceptions while admitting the offense has been 'very mid' so far.
"... Ward and the offense have plenty of time to develop more consistency. Right now, it's too early to celebrate, or panic."
It's easy to overanalyze one week of training camp because there's the excitement of the return of football and the freshness of a brand new rookie quarterback with potential in so many different areas.
That being said, it will take time for Ward to get comfortable within the offense and his new surroundings. The Titans may be acting urgently, but he has some time to get things right.
Ward will have the opportunity to see where his progress is at when the Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9.
