Titans Should Pursue Big-Time QB Sleeper
The Tennessee Titans are going to be a very intriguing team to watch throughout the course of the NFL offseason. First and foremost, they will need to figure out their plan at the quarterback position.
Right now, Will Levis has done nothing to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback. He has been given the opportunity this season, but has failed to win the job for next year.
At the very least, the Titans need to bring in some form of competition for him.
Ideally, Tennessee would be able to find a young quarterback who has the potential to become a starting NFL quarterback. They would still hang onto Levis and let the two signal callers battle it out for the starting job in training camp and preseason action ahead of the 2025 season.
With that in mind, there is one major sleeper quarterback that the Titans should consider pursuing in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord is coming off of a massive 2024 campaign. He ended up forcing his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation by the end of the year.
When everything was said and done, ahead of the team's bowl game, McCord completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 4,326 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground.
No, McCord is not viewed as a top quarterback in the draft class. He may not even be a second-round pick.
Despite those facts, Tennessee should consider taking a flier on him.
McCord has the arm talent to be an NFL quarterback. He'll need to do a lot of developing, but he could put some much-needed pressure on Levis. If Levis can't figure things out, the Titans could then turn and give McCord a chance for some playing time as a rookie to see what he's capable of producing.
Taking a quarterback with a top-10 pick would not be wise for Tennessee. The team has too many holes that they need to fill. Adding McCord in the middle rounds would be a much better decision.
Should neither player look the part of a starter past the 2025 season, then the Titans could get aggressive in searching for another quarterback.
This may not be a route that the front office even considers. But, if they want to use their draft picks the best way possible, they should target a quarterback like McCord rather than going big in the first round.
