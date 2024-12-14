Titans Coach Set to Face Former Bengals Team
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has been circled on the calendar since the schedule was released back in May.
The game will mark the first time that Brian Callahan will coach against his former Bengals team, where he served as the offensive coordinator for the last five seasons.
Callahan is looking forward to facing his former team, but he isn't looking to reinvent the wheel when planning against Cincinnati.
"A lot of respect," Callahan said via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "But it doesn't motivate me to do anything different. I don't have any ill feelings towards anybody in that place. I want to beat them just like I want to win every game, no matter who it is."
Callahan isn't the only one facing his former team. So too is veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who spent the last three seasons with the Bengals.
"I know a lot of those guys so well, it's like taking your brother to the one-on-one court and showing him, who's the big brother, who's the little brother," Awuzie said via Davenport. "So it feels like that type of environment where we're going to compete, but at the end of the day, it's competitive fun."
The Titans aren't playing for playoff positioning after being eliminated from postseason contention at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, but the team is still fighting for each other to help earn a spot on next year's roster.
That alone should motivate the Titans to pull out a win against their head coach's former team at home.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is set for 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on FOX.
