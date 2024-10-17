Titans Release Pro Bowler Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans were hoping to help former Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams resurrect his career after signing him late in NFL free agency. Unfortunately, things did not work out between the two sides.
On Thursday morning, the Titans decided to release Adams. He had requested the release from Tennessee and they were happy to oblige him.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter was the first to make the report this morning.
Adams is healthy and will be looking to join a new team. It will be interesting to see which teams end up having interest in him following his short stint with the Titans.
When everything was said and done on his tenure with Tennessee, Adams ended up playing in three games and recording four tackles. He didn't carve out much of a role for himself and he clearly wanted to go somewhere where he could play more.
At 29 years old, it's easy to remember Adams for the superstar that he once was just a few short years ago. However, over the last few years, he has struggled to stay on the field and his production has dipped dramatically.
It would have been nice if he had bounced back with the Titans, but the deal was made with him to give it a shot and if things didn't work out this was always an option.
Looking around the NFL, there are some teams that could use safety help. More than likely, he will find a new team before long.
On social media, there have been rumblings from New York Jets fans that they want to see him back with the team. That could happen, but there have been no reports to suggest that the Jets are interested just yet.
He will be a name to keep an eye on over the next few days. Don't be surprised to see him land on his feet quickly with another team.
