Titans Rookie QB Sets Unexpected Record
The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, and ever since then, he's proved to be worthy of the selection. He worked all offseason and throughout the preseason to earn the starting quarterback spot (though it was already expected when they picked him), and through two games, despite what his stat line looks like, he's played really well.
Cam Ward's Rookie Season Through Two Weeks
Cam Ward has completed just over half of his attempts for 287 yards and one touchdown through his first two starts, but he's played so much better than the stats indicate.
In Week 1, Ward battled through constant pressure from the Broncos' front seven and looked really comfortable in the pocket. He was sacked six times, but it never phased him, and he continuously sat in the pocket and delivered throw after throw. If it weren't for a few key drops late, the Titans may have upset the Broncos in Week 1, but his offensive line and wide receivers failed him.
In Week 2, Ward played even better against the Rams. He threw for 175 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass after escaping the pass rush, rolling right and throwing back across his body to Elic Ayomanor. Once again, despite consistent pressure, he looked poised and went through his progressions until he found his open target.
Ward has looked very impressive in his first two starts, and he's proven why he's worthy of being the first overall pick.
Ward's NFL Record
Ward became the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to not throw a single interception in his first two starts. There have been 35 other QBs selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and every single one of them threw at least one pick in their first two starts.
This stat further illustrates just how impressive Ward has been to start his career. No, he's not throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns every game, but if you watch the tape, you'll realize that's not his fault.
Ward is the future of the Titans' franchise. They invested a lot in him, and the early returns indicate they made the right decision.
