PFF Reveals Titans' Top Offensive Performers From Week 2
The Tennessee Titans' offense struggled a bit in their 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but they made clear strides from Week 1. Cam Ward looked good, Tony Pollard had a much better game on the ground and rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor had a big game. The loss was disappointing, but there were positives to take away from the game.
On Monday, Pro Football Focus revealed the Titans' top offensive players from their Week 2 matchup against the Rams.
1. Elic Ayomanor - 73.5 Offensive Grade
The Titans' top offensive performer from Week 2 was rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor. In Week 1, Ayomanor caught just two passes, but had over 100 unrealized air yards. This week, he was able to convert some of those unrealized yards into actual yards, catching four of his six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play of the day came on a wild touchdown pass from Cam Ward, which gave Tennessee its only touchdown of the day.
2. Dan Moore Jr. - 70.5
After a pretty poor performance in the Titans' season opener, Dan Moore Jr. played pretty well against the Rams and earned the team's second-highest offensive grade. Moore, who played 43 pass blocking snaps, allowed just two pressures in the loss, but he was credited with a sack. However, he led the team with an 84.4 run blocking grade, which was over 15 points higher than any other lineman.
3. Cam Ward - 68.5
Cam Ward threw for 175 yards and a touchdown behind a 57.6% completion percentage, but once again, his stats were not indicative of how he played. He looked confident in the pocket and made some really nice throws despite being under pressure on 39% of his drop backs. He played another really good game and deserved to be one of the Titans' highest-rated offensive players for the second week in a row.
4. Peter Skoronski - 67.0
After leading this list in Week 1, Peter Skoronski finds himself back in the top five with another really solid performance against the Rams. He earned the second-highest pass blocking grade on the team after allowing just two pressures all game. He was also the team's fourth-highest graded run blocker. Skornonski has taken a step up this year, and it's shown in the first two weeks.
5. Calvin Ridley - 62.2
Calvin Ridley had a pretty poor performance in Week 1 where he dropped a few key passes from Cam Ward, but he bounced back with a pretty solid Week 2. He caught three passes for 57 yards and wasn't credited with a single drop. The Titans will need Ridley to ramp up his production a bit more if they want this offense to really start humming.
