Titans HC Compliments Cam Ward's Improvisation
Cam Ward is a special talent. That's why the Tennessee Titans selected him No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He can do things most quarterbacks can't do, and while his stats may not jump off the page after his first two starts, he's shown some elite traits.
One of those traits has been his ability to extend plays and improvise when there's nothing there. The most obvious example of this was Ward's first career touchdown, where he escaped pressure and rolled to his right before launching a ball across his body to the opposite side of the field and placing it perfectly over two defenders and right into Elic Ayomanor's hands.
"It's certainly a fine line, but those are the plays that make him special," Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan said. "That's what makes him unique. That's what made him a number one overall pick is the ability to make those types of plays."
"But yeah, that's like the old Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre clip where, you know, the old clip on where he's like, "No, no, no. Okay, okay, okay. That's a good play," Callahan continued. "That is what it feels like sometimes. And you don't want to take that away from him because those are the plays that he is capable of making."
Callahan commended Ward's situational awareness on his first touchdown, saying that since it was third down and they were inside their own 10, even if he took a sack, they still had three points in the bag.
"That's like a major green light to extend the play because even if you take a six, seven yard sack, the field goal is in your pocket. You know what I mean?" said Callahan. "It's a situational awareness thing, and that's where the good quarterbacks in this league buy time. If they know it's third down, they're inside the 10-yard line. It's like it's street ball, baby."
Ward did this countless times at Miami. When the play broke down, he escaped the pocket and evaded pressure long enough for one of his receivers to get open. It was one of the traits the Titans loved about him in the predraft process, and it's one of the main reasons they think he can become a really good quarrterback in the NFL.
