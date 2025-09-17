Titans Reveal Week 3 Uniforms
For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Titans will be playing at home in Nissan Stadium. They will host their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, and after a 0-2 start, they really need to get in the win column for the first time this year.
Last week, the Titans broke out their light blue jerseys with white pants and light blue socks for their game against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of changing things up, they'll be rolling out the same uniforms for their Week 3 matchups against the Colts.
Prior to the start of the season, the Titans announced that, instead of their navy blue jerseys being their primary home colors, their light blue, also known as Titans Blue, jerseys would take over. They still have their navy jerseys in the closet, but these light blue jerseys will be what they wear at home more often than not.
"We're talking to fans and we're listening," Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said this offseason. "There's a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we've played at Nissan Stadium."
"Steve (McNair) and Eddie (George), they came in the locker room and looked at that jersey, and they were like, 'Wow.' It was something different," Titans Director of Equipment Joey Barranco recalled from when they first announced this version of the Titans Blue jerseys in 2003. "They'd worn the two-tone blue before, but it was now reversed, and more light blue. It just popped, and they loved it."
The Titans have worn light blue jerseys, white pants and light blue socks 10 times in the past. They are 4-6 when wearing this combo, with nine of those 10 instances coming way back when the Titans were known as the Oilers. This has been a pretty rare combination in the past, but with the light blue jerseys taking over as their primary home uniforms, expect to see this combo much more often.
The Titans' light blue uniforms are much better than their navy ones. The bright colors stand out more, and all around just look more like the Titans than their old home uniforms. It was definitely time for an upgrade, and they nailed it on the head with this selection.
