Titans Reveal Week 2 Inactives vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium, but there are a number of players who won't be in uniform for the matchup.
Here's a look at who the Titans ruled out before the game against the Rams:
DT T'Vondre Sweat
Sweat was already ruled out prior to the weekend with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
OT JC Latham
Latham ruled himself out earlier this week when speaking with reporters about his hip injury. With Latham on the sidelines, the team could turn towards Oli Udoh to start at right tackle in his place.
Blake Hance is also someone who could fill in at some point during the game.
DB Kevin Winston Jr.
Winston is inactive for a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury. The third-round pick out of Penn State has been on the sidelines a lot over the last year as he has been recovering from a torn ACL.
The Titans like what they have in Winston, but for now, they will rely on Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker at the safety position.
RB Kalel Mullings
Mullings, a sixth-round rookie out of Michigan, played in the Week 1 opener against the Broncos, but suffered a high ankle sprain in the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Mullings did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was limited in practice on Friday, thus receiving a "doubtful" designation before officially being out.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Armour-Davis is a healthy scratch for a second straight week. He was picked up off waivers after the team cut its roster down to 53 players.
CB Samuel Womack Jr.
Like Armour-Davis, Womack is still working his way in the defense and will be out for a second straight game.
OL Jackson Slater
Slater, a fifth-round pick, is still waiting to make his NFL debut. With the signing of Corey Levin, the Titans don't need another interior offensive lineman dressing for the game.
