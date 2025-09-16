Titans Rookie Breaks Down First NFL TD
The Tennessee Titans are hurting after a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but it isn't all doom and gloom.
Rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor looked good with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Ayomanor spoke after the game about the touchdown play.
"Yeah, I know just from watching film with Cam (Ward), it's like, if you've got a scramble drill, because of the way his mind works and how good his arm is, it is not out of the question to just going to the opposite side of the field," Ayomanor said.
"Like, if you're going right and you feel like there's space on the left, run over there, he's probably going to see you. And so, I had done that early in the preseason, and he'd be seeing it, and he was like, I love that, like, do that again. So, that's just what I did. I'd seen the space on that other side of the field, and I'm going to run over there, and he saw me."
It was a tremendous play from Ward to get Ayomanor the ball in the end zone, but the play may not have happened if the former Stanford wideout didn't make another great catch earlier in the drive.
The Titans have been high on Ayomanor ever since they traded up for him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring. His ability to come up with big plays has been something he's had in his game since college and it looks like it is translating to the NFL.
The Titans knew they needed a receiver that could develop alongside Ward in the offense, and it looks like Ayomanor can be that player for the team.
With the Indianapolis Colts coming up in Week 3, Ayomanor will look to continue growing with Ward and the offense.
If Ayomanor can continue making plays like he did against the Rams, the Titans should have a chance to capture their first win of his potentially long career.
