Titans Rookie WR Still Looking For First Touchdown
On top of the Tennessee Titans overarching struggles as a team — now 0-3, having lost two straight games at home — multiple individuals within the franchise are fighting their own battles as the early machinations of a new NFL season take their annual toll.
For rookies especially, this period is a trial-by-fire type ordeal, wherein young players work to find their way on (most often) previously established rosters with competitive talent at every position. For Titans first-year receiver Chimere Dike, two of his would-be first touchdowns have been called and canceled out, for different reasons.
As a result, the rookie remains scoreless through three games. But Dike is remaining positive regardless of the various negative factors that surround him.
"Obviously frustrated, because you want to get in the end zone," Dike said after the Titans' mid-week practice, in reference to a reversed touchdown this past week in the team's defeat against the Indianapolis Colts. The play, initially ruled a score, saw Dike fall just inches short of the end zone upon review.
"But I think there are some positive things out there," he continued. Having only hauled in five receptions this season so far, much of what can be gleaned about Dike as a prospect comes either off the ball or on special teams. Alongside fellow rookie pass-catcher Elic Ayomanor — who has two touchdowns of his own — the Titans are looking to build a young core of playmaking talent around yet another rookie under center, in first overall pick Cam Ward.
Going forward, Dike is reliant on the advice of his mom, saying, "My mom told me: The third time's the charm. So hopefully next time it will stand, and count for sure." The opportunities should continue to come for Dike in an offense that is still very much finding their way with a relatively new base of talent.
With QBs coach Bo Hardegree taking over at play-caller, to boot, Tennessee is facing down new schemes and systems that could also work to get Dike, in addition to others, more involved. While it stings to be 0-3, and specifically scoreless as a singular athlete, the season is plenty young enough for a rookie like Dike to settle into an impactful role.
Against the Houston Texans (0-3) away from home this weekend, he'll look to recoup missed opportunities in the form of his elusive first touchdown in the NFL.
