Titans HC Putting Full Trust in Offensive Staff
In his 20 games as the Tennessee Titans head coach after being hired last year - during which the team has gone 3-17 - Brian Callahan has come under fire for numerous reasons. From off-field comments that rubbed onlookers the wrong way, to on-field decisions that leave many wondering how he's in a position to make them in the first place, it's safe to say that the second-year leading man in Tennessee has had a lot to account for already.
That's why his latest decision, even if it isn't totally redemptive, should leave a positive taste in the mouths of Titans fans tuned into the team's every move. In the wake of the team's unrelenting offensive struggles throughout their 0-3 start to the new season, despite talented additions in the offseason meant to curb those problems, Coach Callahan made the official decision to give up his position as the Titans' primary play-caller.
As was announced just one day after Tennessee's three-score home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the aforementioned responsibilities are being handed down to QBs coach and longtime NFL staff veteran, Bo Hardegree.
Whether or not Hardegree actually pans out, as exciting, and perhaps positively evidenced, as the change may be, is irrelevant to the admitted win that it represents for a coaching regime that has often been accused of stubborn complacency in the past.
In his mid-week press conference, Callahan elaborated on his decision to step away from the clipboard.
"I'm still involved in the offense, and still around it, and in the meetings and all that stuff, when it comes to the game plan," he said. "But we have a really good offensive staff and I put a lot of trust in them when I was calling it, and I have a lot of trust in them now with Bo calling it."
As expected, Callahan won't be completely detached from the offensive process. His involvement now simply appears to be much less technical; a change that has, according to Callahan, benefitted him in other ways.
"It's been good, and I've actually enjoyed stepping back and looking at some other things," he said.
What "other things" Coach Callahan is taking a look at exactly is unclear, but his comments should strike a positive chord with a fanbase that has become rather vocal about their dissatisfaction with him at multiple intervals.
The Titans will spin their wheels for the first time with a new play-caller on the road against the Houston Texans - also winless - this weekend. As hard as it is to play away from home, the game represents the perfect opportunity for a lost team to finally find their place with a win.
