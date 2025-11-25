Titans Rookie Continues to Make Pro Bowl Case

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike is continuing to have a great first season in the NFL.

Dike scored his second punt return for a touchdown in the Titans' 30-24 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

Chimere Dike is the best returner in the NFL and I'm not sure it's particularly close.



What a pick by #Titans GM Mike Borgonzi. Was probably the Titans' least popular pick (with the fanbase) during the draft. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/tHrRm61hbK — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) November 23, 2025

Dike Scores Another Punt Return Touchdown

Dike's 90 punt return yards, 98 kickoff return yards and 44 receiving yards gave him 232 total yards, extending his lead in the all-purpose category ahead of Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who is leading the league in rushing.

"It helped us a lot," Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward said of Dike's touchdown. "That's an All-Pro right there, Chim (Dike). So, it's special to have him as a teammate, but just know him off the field, the way he takes care of himself, his everyday routine, what he does to be a pro. So, everything that's going right for Chim, he deserves it. And I'm glad he's able to get two touchdowns today."

Dike also scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, proving he can also contribute on offense as much as special teams. His teammates felt the power he had during the game and he continues to make a case to be the return specialist selected for the Pro Bowl.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) runs back a punt for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, like today, he just gave us a spark. In that moment, as soon as he did that, we were right back in the game. And he gave us another chance to fight back, and possibly win this game. It's great to have Chim (Dike) be able to do that for the team," Titans defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. said.

When asked about whether Dike should make the Pro Bowl, Winston said he is a "big vote for that."

Dike is thankful for the support, but he remains humble in hopes of better individual and team success down the line.

"It feels great. Those guys battle for me. They make me go. Without those guys fighting, we watch the all-22 on all those big plays, and I'm making people miss but they're also making huge blocks and springing it. So, I'm super thankful for them and thankful for Coach Bones (John Fassel) and just this whole team," Dike said.

Dike still has six games left in his season, including a Week 13 contest he's preparing for now against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he will try to continue proving why he is among the league's best players.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!