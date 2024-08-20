Titans Rookie Beating the Odds
In the seventh round of the NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell from Michigan. When most people see a “seventh-round pick,” they think something along the lines of a fringe roster player. Harrell has played exceptionally well and is proving why he should be a key rotation piece in the Titans pass rush.
On Monday, Titans’ coach Brian Callahan had a presser where he shared glowing remarks about the Michigan product.
"He has risen from a seventh-round pick that probably nobody thought much of to probably being a pretty strong rotational player for us,” Callahan said. It's been good to see."
Despite the seventh-round label Callahan had for Harrell, the Michigan product has never been phased over things he can’t control.
"I always have belief in myself. I am always a hard worker, a go-get-it type dude,” Harrell said. “So, I feel like that is my mindset. I look at everything like: I'm a seventh-round rookie and I have to go get everything, ain't nothing I'm going to get, I have to go earn everything, you feel me? I have to go attack each day, day by day."
Harrell had a stout game against the Seattle Seahawks this past Saturday recording two sacks and has been impressive in training camp.
The Titans are going to need more pass rushers this season. Arden Key’s suspension was lifted, but the Titans finished fifteenth in sacks last season, and getting sacks has been in Harrell’s arsenal.
At Michigan last season, Harrell finished with 6.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss in 15 games and seemingly has carried his momentum into preseason.
Harrell is still just third on the depth chart at the weakside linebacker position. He is far from being on track for significant playing time, but the seventh-round pick is setting himself up for a fine start to a career.
