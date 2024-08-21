Titans Rookie Leaving Huge Impression on Coaches
The Tennessee Titans rookie class has some potential long-term starters in first-round offensive tackle JC Latham and second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, but they may have another diamond in the rough from the later rounds.
Seventh-round rookie linebacker Jaylen Harrell is making an impact during his first training camp. In Saturday's win against the Seattle Seahawks, Harrell notched a pair of sacks in the 16-15 win, earning praise from the coaching staff.
"It was good to see Jaylen [Harrell] with some production tonight," head coach Brian Callahan said after the game h/t Travis May of A to Z Sports. "That was great. ... Any time that you've got depth that you can build, and guys that [you can elevate when you need them] ... those are the guys we're looking for, as many of those as you can find."
Harrell, 22, has experience playing in high-profile games after attending Michigan for the last four years and winning a national championship in his senior season, and that could bode well for him in his chances to make the 53-man roster and find some playing time in the pass rush rotation.
Harrell isn't locking in a starting spot for himself just yet. He still has a little ways to go, but he is certainly moving in the right direction. He's still listed behind starters Harold Landry III and Arden Key and backups Shane Ray and Rashad Weaver on the depth chart, but that could simply be due to his rookie status.
Another strong week of practice and a sound performance against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale on Sunday could solidify Harrell's spot on the 53-man roster. Kickoff between the Titans and Saints is set for 1 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
