Titans Rookie WR Impressing Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans added a few more offensive weapons to go along with Deandre Hopkins this off-season, but quarterback Will Levis has been impressed with a guy flying under the radar.
In the sixth round of the NFL draft, the Titans selected wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson out of Tulane and he has caught the eyes of teammates and reporters at training camp.
After Wednesday’s practice, Titans beat reporter Jim Wyatt wrote this observation on Jackson, on the Titans website
“Rookie receiver Jha'Quan Jackson made an outstanding catch on a ball thrown by Willis, catching the football as he slid to the ground. Coaches will surely talk to Jackson about staying up, but it was a nice catch nonetheless,” Wyatt wrote.
Wyatt wasn't the only one who noticed Jackson’s talent, but rather starting quarterback Will Levis. Levis was not the one throwing the ball to Jackson on this play, but still noticed him from just watching.
Jackson is a 5’9 slot receiver with blazing speed. Running a 4.4-second forty-yard dash made him an exceptional deep threat at Tulane. He also has good footwork that helps him gather yards after catch.
The sixth-round pick has a long road ahead of him if he wants to see reps at wide receiver when the regular season comes around but he is slotted as the starting punt returner with pre-season right around the corner.
If he is able to become an effective punt returner for the Titans, it will add another missing dimension to a struggling special teams unit. The Titans were the second-worst punt-returning team last season
Late-round picks are never locks to make the final 53-man roster, but if the starting quarterback is publicly on your side, the odds suddenly become much higher for Jackson.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!