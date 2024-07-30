Titans WRs Land Top 10 in NFL
The Tennessee Titans made some significant changes to the wide receiver position this offseason, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.
That's part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan put the Titans receivers at No. 9 in his ranking of the league's top offensive position groups.
"DeAndre Hopkins is the mainstay and the headliner of the group, despite entering the year at 32 years old," Sullivan writes. "Hopkins should continue to take the bulk of the attention from opposing secondaries, which will make life easier for fellow receiver Calvin Ridley. The former Jaguar signed a four-year deal with the Titans in free agency and should be another big weapon for Levis as he enters his first season as the full-time starter. Tyler Boyd was another free-agent addition and one that shouldn't be slept on either. While Hopkins and Ridley may be looked to extend the field on the boundary, Boyd may find himself a heavily involved pass catcher over the middle on short/intermediate routes from Levis."
The receiving groups that ranked ahead of the Titans were the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. The Detroit Lions offensive line and running backs along with the Dolphins backfield also ranked ahead of Tennessee's wideouts.
The Titans are shifting their focus from being a run-heavy squad to an offense that goes through the air. That's why they signed Ridley and Boyd after parting ways with running back Derrick Henry, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
The Titans also have Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as depth that can slot in behind their top three. On other teams, Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine would likely end up as starters.
Quarterback Will Levis has a number of talented receivers he could throw to, and that should make his life a lot easier as he leads the Tennessee offense this season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!