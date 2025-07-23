All Titans

Titans Rookie Defender Impresses At Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans have a potential steal on the defensive side of the ball.

Jarrett Bailey

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tennessee Titans helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tennessee Titans helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans began training camp practices on Wednesday, which puts a bow on a very eventful offseason for the franchise.

Tennessee made several noteworthy additions to their roster, both in free agency and the draft. They signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor to give themselves better pieces alongside Calvin Ridley in the passing game.

Of course, the biggest addition was quarterback Cam Ward, who is already turning heads at training camp. With the addition of a rookie quarterback, other rookies will naturally fly under the radar. One of those rookies for the Titans is safety Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State.

Winston played in just three games in 2024 with the Nittany Lions due to a partially torn ACL, but was still selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. had it not been for his injury, he could have gone in the first round. The Titans saw the value in taking a swing on the talented safety, and they are hoping that risk pays off on the field.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, Winston is already showing the Titans he could be a steal.

"It was good seeing rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. on the field after he spent the offseason rehabbing," Wyatt writes. "Winston sure looks the part, and the Titans are excited about his potential."

Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods are currently slated into the starting safety roles, with former Browns safety Mike Brown also on the roster competing for a spot. That said, if Winston looks terrific throughout the summer, he could steal one of those starting spots on the depth chart, which could lead to potential conversations of trading whomever he replaces as the starter on the back end.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jarrett Bailey
JARRETT BAILEY

Jarrett Bailey has covered the NFL since 2020 for various outlets, including The Sporting News and USA Today. He is the host of The Pump Fake Podcast and a lover of Batman lure and Professional Wrestling

Home/News