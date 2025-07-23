Titans Rookie Defender Impresses At Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans began training camp practices on Wednesday, which puts a bow on a very eventful offseason for the franchise.
Tennessee made several noteworthy additions to their roster, both in free agency and the draft. They signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor to give themselves better pieces alongside Calvin Ridley in the passing game.
Of course, the biggest addition was quarterback Cam Ward, who is already turning heads at training camp. With the addition of a rookie quarterback, other rookies will naturally fly under the radar. One of those rookies for the Titans is safety Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State.
Winston played in just three games in 2024 with the Nittany Lions due to a partially torn ACL, but was still selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. had it not been for his injury, he could have gone in the first round. The Titans saw the value in taking a swing on the talented safety, and they are hoping that risk pays off on the field.
According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, Winston is already showing the Titans he could be a steal.
"It was good seeing rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. on the field after he spent the offseason rehabbing," Wyatt writes. "Winston sure looks the part, and the Titans are excited about his potential."
Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods are currently slated into the starting safety roles, with former Browns safety Mike Brown also on the roster competing for a spot. That said, if Winston looks terrific throughout the summer, he could steal one of those starting spots on the depth chart, which could lead to potential conversations of trading whomever he replaces as the starter on the back end.
