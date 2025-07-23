All Titans

Titans Sign Former Lions RB

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in a new face to the running back room as the regular season approaches.

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are adding some depth to their backfield as training camp gets underway in Nashville.

Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Titans are signing former Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson to a deal. He played in two games for Detroit last season.

The Lions originally selected Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He played in seven games as a rookie, finishing the 2021 campaign with 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns along with four catches for 23 yards.

However, Jefferson has yet to replicate those numbers in the multiple years since, as he went back and forth between Detroit's practice squad and waivers after his rookie season.

Last season, he had just six carries for 22 yards with the Lions, playing in Weeks 16 and 17.

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears remain the primary running backs for Tennessee headed into the season, with rookie Kalel Mullings and veteran Julius Chestnut behind them. It remains to be seen if Jefferson will earn his way onto the 53-man roster. But for now, he will look to prove to the Titans that he's worthy of another shot in the NFL.

The Titans will begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

