Titans Make Roster Moves Before Dolphins Game
The Tennessee Titans are making some roster moves ahead of Week 4's matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
According to ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport, the Titans have elevated cornerback Tre Avery and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad before kickoff. Tennessee defensive starters Jeffrey Simmons and L'Jarius Sneed are both dealing with injuries. Simmons was ruled out with an elbow injury 90 minutes before the start of the game.
"As questions remain about Jeffery Simmons (elbow) and L’Jarius Sneed (hamstring) the Titans elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Tre Avery for tonight's game vs the Dolphins. It's very unlikely Simmons is available," Davenport tweeted.
Here's the full list of inactives for the Titans:
- DB Julius Wood
- LB James Williams
- OT Jaelyn Duncan
- TE David Martin-Robinson
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- DL Jeffery Simmons
- OLB Ali Gaye
Simmons' absence is the last thing an 0-3 Titans team wants to hear, especially considering that the two-time Pro Bowler admitted he saw an opportunity to secure a win against a wounded Dolphins team.
"This is the next one and it's important," Simmons said, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt."So happy it being on a Monday night against a team that when you watch the tape, we should be able to go in and get a win."
Whether intentional or not, Simmons delivered somewhat of a jab at a Miami squad that's looked like one of the worst teams in the league ever since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in the third quarter of Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins have scored just three points in the five quarters since Tagovailoa's exit, low-lighted by the 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Through the first three games this season, Simmons has tallied 12 total tackles (six solo) and one sack. As for Sneed, he's posted 11 total tackles through his first three games as a member of the Titans.
The Titans and Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
