Former Titans QB Could Be Option for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins experienced a concerning loss at the quarterback position Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
This concussion is just the latest of many that Tagovailoa has suffered during his NFL career, and now puts him in a position to seriously consider retirement. It's unclear what his plans are and what the timeline is for a potential return.
In the meantime, the Dolphins are moving forward. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that the team "will bring in someone" at quarterback.
"I think the way to best articulate where we're at is for the team and the organization to be very confident in Skylar (Thompson)," McDaniel said, per Miami Dolphins on SI. "There was a reason he was our backup quarterback. That being said, we will bring in someone. We're just evaluating the pros and cons of the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team. But as it stands today. I'm expecting that Skylar is the next man up."
If Thompson isn't the answer, could a former Tennessee Titans signal-caller be an option for Miami?
Former Titans Pro Bowler and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains a free agent and could be a temporary solution for the Dolphins due to his overall experience and familiarity with the franchise. The Dolphins selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in Miami.
Though Tannehill never played under McDaniel's regime, his familiarity with the franchise and ownership would certainly make the transition smoother than most. After all, the Dolphins won't find many better options in free agency at this point in the year. Tannehill could help steady the ship while Miami decides how to handle Tagovailoa's situation.
Tannehill, 36, played five seasons in Tennessee, including last year, but the team chose not to re-sign him this offseason. The Titans have since moved forward with Will Levis, leaving Tannehill without a team as the 2024 season begins.
The veteran had some memorable moments in Tennessee, highlighted by winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award and receiving a Pro Bowl nod in the 2019 campaign. He also led the Titans to the AFC Championship that season, though Tennessee fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans take on the New York Jets for a Week 2 matchup at home on Sunday.
