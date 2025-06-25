Titans Should Sign UFL Star LB
The Tennessee Titans are a bit thin at the middle linebacker spot, and there's questions as to who will even start for the defense at that position.
The team might benefit from adding someone from the outside.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Tavante Beckett, a linebacker for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, as a player who deserves another chance at the NFL.
"Beckett lacked size and wasn't a particularly good athlete according to pre-draft testing. The Detroit Lions still gave him a shot, and he made the team's practice squad before being called upon late in his rookie campaign," Sobleski wrote.
"After being cut the following offseason, the 27-year-old eventually found a home in the UFL—first with the Houston Roughnecks, then with the San Antonio Brahmas. At both stops, he earned All-UFL team honors."
"His natural instincts, ability to seamlessly sift through trash and produce high tackle numbers are what it takes to play the position. A linebacker doesn't need 4.5-speed if he's breaking on the play as it develops. In Beckett's case, his natural feel for the position allowed him to lead the UFL last season with 89 total tackles."
"Beckett is a natural chase linebacker, who can immediately help on special teams as well."
The Titans need a jolt at the middle linebacker position with Cody Barton as the starter but an uncertainty as to who will play next to him.
Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV and James Williams Sr. could also play next to Barton in the starting lineup, but none of them have stood out as the obvious choice next in line.
Perhaps adding Beckett would, at the very least, light a fire underneath those on the roster to step up and claim the job. Otherwise, Beckett could be a player the Titans turn to for a legitimate role.
