Analyst Gives Intriguing Take on Titans RBs
The Tennessee Titans enter this season with a largely similar outlook in the backfield as they did through the 2024 season.
Headlined by the likes of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, it'll likely be the one-two punch this Titans offense rolls out behind Cam Ward, a duo that led Tennessee to the 19th-most yards gained on the ground in the NFL, and 22nd in yards per attempt last year.
All things considered, it was an okay outcome following their first year without Derrick Henry, despite seeing the former Titans running back tear it up in his new situation with the Baltimore Ravens, and in 2025, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman sees things going relatively the same way.
In PFF's latest running back unit rankings, the Titans found themselves right in the middle, filling in as the 20th-best unit in the NFL, right behind the Houston Texans.
"Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears don’t offer the high ceiling of some of the NFL’s superstars, but they are a reasonably productive duo," Wasserman wrote. "Pollard racked up more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage last season while earning a 73.5 PFF rushing grade. Spears is a solid complementary option who has earned a 76.5 PFF overall grade through his first two seasons. Sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings projects as a potential short-yardage option."
Last season, Pollard was an underrated 1,000-yard running back in 16 games, averaging an efficient 4.2 yards per carry, while Spears was one to explode onto the scene in Week 16 for his first and only start of the year, a game where he had 20 carries for 95 yards in Pollard's absence.
It may not be a unit that jumps off the page like the ones housed in Baltimore or with the world champion Philadelphia Eagles, but if they can remain at least serviceable for Ward's rookie season, this Titans rushing offense should turn out to be okay, especially behind an improved offensive line.
