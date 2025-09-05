Titans On SI Staff Predicts 2025 Season
The Tennessee Titans are starting their 2025 season, where they hope to bounce back after finishing with a 3-14 record last year.
Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predicts for the season:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans can only go up this season after finishing with the league's worst record in 2024. Cam Ward will be better than Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, so that should provide some sort of optimism, even if it doesn't come immediately.
The goal for the Titans this season should be to find as many people who can fit in the offense with Ward. If they can rely on three or four people for the long haul, the Titans should be in good shape moving forward.
As for the team's record, Tennessee should be better than it was a year ago, but not by much.
Record: 5-12
Luke Hubbard
The Titans did a good job of beginning their rebuilding process this offseason. They brought in first overall pick Cam Ward and used the rest of their draft picks and free agency to build around him. This roster, especially the defense, is still a work in progress, but they’re trending in the right direction. They have a pretty easy schedule, but still miss out on the playoffs.
Record: 7-10
Jordon Lawrenz
I actually really like how this Titans offense looks heading into 2025. Cam Ward showed in the preseason that he's able to sling the ball, and Tony Pollard is one of the most underrated running backs in the league.
There's no way this team loses to the Jaguars twice again this season. Between them, the Colts, the Patriots, Browns, and Saints, there's plenty of room for 7 wins this season.
This team has the 4th easiest schedule in the league, and don't forget they beat the Texans last year!
Record: 7-10
Jon Alfano
This season is going to be all about development for the Titans, and especially rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick showed plenty of promise in the preseason, but also plenty of room for improvement.
Tennessee's defense was surprisingly one of the NFL's best last season in terms of yardage (not so much in terms of points) and should be solid again, especially if L'Jarius Sneed can stay healthy. How much can that really carry them, though?
I think the Titans will be better this year than they were last year, but make no mistake, this is very much a work in progress.
Record: 6-11
