Cam Ward Shares One Titans Wish
Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward is counting down the days before he takes the field as the starting quarterback for the team against the Denver Broncos in his NFL debut.
The No. 1 overall pick has been hard at work in preparation for the season, but he is excited to prove himself to his teammates.
"I just hope I show them that I'm about them, I'm about those guys in the locker room," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"That I'm willing to do anything to win. We were a 3-14 team last year, so we've got nothing to lose, everything to prove to ourselves. I'm ready for opportunity every week. The NFL, it's a place that you want to play here, it's the 1% of the world. Everybody in that locker room when it comes to Week 1 when we play Denver, we're going to try and go out there and get a win."
Ward is very eager to get out on the field and start slinging the ball. It's a moment he has been waiting for his entire life and he can feel it get closer now that training camp has come to an end.
The team has its sights set on the Broncos, who made the playoffs last season as a wild card after a decade of missing the postseason.
Ward hopes his team can lock in as it faces one of its toughest opponents on the schedule right out of the gate.
"I think the biggest thing is trying to keep guys healthy going into Week 1, and then also making sure guys have confidence in what they're doing," Ward said via Wyatt.
"Whether it's defensively, offensively, scheme-wise. And then, I'm real confident in our group. Both sides of the ball, we can score the ball. I think at a high pace if we need to. In defense, I know we can get a stop whenever we need to. So, both sides of ball, I think will be ready to play Week 1."
The Titans hope Ward's leadership will be what they need in order to come out on top against the Broncos. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:05 p.m. CT.
