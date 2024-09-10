Titans Sign Former 49ers WR
The Tennessee Titans are bringing reinforcements to the wide receiver room.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Tay Martin to the practice squad.
Martin, 26, was signed by the Niners as a free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft when he wasn't chosen by any of the 32 teams around the league. Martin has remained with San Francisco ever since, being elevated for two games in 2022 and one game in 2023, but he has yet to record a stat in the NFL.
Throughout his collegiate career, Martin spent his first three seasons at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State. In his final season in 2021, Martin caught 80 passes for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns, putting him on the radar for the NFL. The Cowboys went 12-2 that season, which finished off with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.
Martin hasn't been able to experience the same level of success in the NFL, but his release from the 49ers last week gives him a chance to start fresh with a new team in Tennessee.
The Titans had a deep battle between the receivers during training camp, but only six made the final roster. The team has Bryce Oliver and Mason Kinsey on the practice squad at the moment, but now, Martin helps add a little more competition to the table at the position.
It remains to be seen if Martin will be able to crack the roster for the Titans on any gameday this season. However, it's responsible for every NFL team to continually bring in new talent across the season in order to ensure that the team has the chance to employ the best possible players from around the league.
