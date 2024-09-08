Titans' Will Levis Throws Bizarre Pick-6 vs. Bears
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is shaking his head after his worst throw of the day.
On 3rd & 6 with just about eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Levis was under duress but tossed the ball towards the sideline where receiver Tyler Boyd was. However, it found the hands of Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who caught the pass and returned it 43 yards for the touchdown.
Here's a look at the play:
After the touchdown, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams passed the ball to running back D'Andre Swift for a successful two-point conversion, making it 24-17 in favor of the Bears.
Considering the fact that the Titans were leading 17-0 with 3:44 left in the first half, this is the exclamation point of an epic second-half collapse by Tennessee.
While Levis and the Titans looked smooth in the first two quarters, things are beginning to fall apart for them in Chicago.
The Bears kicked a field goal with seconds left in the first half to go into the locker room with some points. Then, a blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown to get the Bears in the end zone for the first time with just over nine minutes in the third quarter.
A pair of field goals from Santos made it a one-point game, but then the touchdown and two-point conversion now have the Bears ahead by seven points.
Up until that point in the game, Levis was 16 of 26 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans will have a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but momentum isn't on their side. They have to shake this play off and recover if they don't want to finish this game on the wrong end of the result.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!