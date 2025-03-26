Titans Sign Former Browns WR
The Tennessee Titans are adding another new face to their wide receiver room this offseason via free agency.
Per an announcement on his social media, former Cleveland Browns receiver James Proche has signed with the Titans. He spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, operating primarily as a punt returner. He caught just three passes for 21 yards in 2024.
Originally a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 out of SMU, Proche played three seasons with the team before being waived prior to the start of the 2023 season. He then joined the Browns in 2023, bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster with Cleveland.
Proche has played in 62 career regular-season games while posting 28 catches for 299 yards. He's also appeared in two postseason contests, one apiece with the Ravens and Browns.
Under new special teams coordinator John Fassel, the Titans could potentially use Proche as a returner, similar to his role in Cleveland. In five career seasons, he's tallied 68 punt returns for 591 yards along with four kickoff returns for 60 yards.
The Titans could also look to address receiving depth when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!