Titans Sign Former Patriots Kicker
The Tennessee Titans are making another addition to their special teams unit this offseason.
Per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye to a deal. He spent just last season in Foxborough and will now suit for his sixth NFL team.
Slye, 28, appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024. He finished 26 of 33 on field goals and 25 of 26 on extra points. His season-best field goal came on a career-long 63-yarder in Week 4’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
With veteran kicker Nick Folk an unrestricted free agent, the Titans elected to go with a new face in Slye, who is the latest new addition to a unit that added former Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel and All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker of the Carolina Panthers.
Slye has also spent time with the Panthers, Houston Texans, 49ers, Washington Commanders and now the Titans, which will make his third team in three years. Overall, Slye has appeared in 75 career regular-season games while going 147 of 180 on field goals and 163 of 182 on extra points.
