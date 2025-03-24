Insider: Titans Like Two First-Round QBs
The Tennessee Titans are mulling their options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans don't necessarily have to keep the selection either as they may look to trade the pick to accrue more assets and add a player in a different range in the first round.
While it has looked like Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the pick in the past few weeks, Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks it is still up in the air between him and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
"It is OK to like both QB prospects," Wyatt said.
"I think the Titans like both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, it's just a matter of whether they like one more than the other. They're still in the process of finding out, with Pro Days and private workouts on the horizon.
Ward will have his Pro Day today at Miami while Sanders will have to wait until April 4, which likely means a decision within the Titans organization won't come until a week or so from now.
Having the No. 1 overall pick is a massive responsibility, and it's one that the Titans hope not to have again, so they want to ensure that they are taking the best player. General managers, pundits and fans can chime in with their opinions, but one of the only few whose take really matters is Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Borgonzi's moves so far lead many to believe that the Titans will take a quarterback, and league-wide circles have put Ward above Sanders for the No. 1 pick, so if they prefer the latter over the former, it could lead to a trade with a team that wants to take the Miami quarterback with the first pick.
