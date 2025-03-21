Titans Free Agency Presents One Massive Takeaway
The Tennessee Titans made a few eye-catching moves to start their offseason upon the free agency market, bringing in a collection of interesting names on both sides of the ball for hopeful improvements heading into the 2025 campaign.
Though, there's one area of the roster that saw the most attention from the Titans' front office during the first week of the new league year –– and that's the offensive line.
After a season in which the Titans saw their fair share of struggles up front, new general manager Mike Borgonzi made it a point of emphasis to attack their needs in the trenches in a big way, effectively signing two significant pieces in left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, presenting a huge lift for whoever enters as the starting quarterback for the season ahead.
Now with those initial moves in the books, it presents one positive takeaway in the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman: this could be an improved offensive line fit for a new quarterback.
"Tennessee’s offensive line finished 30th in the NFL in PFF grade last season. The team added a tackle in Dan Moore Jr. and a guard in Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Moore may have been a bit of an overpay, but there’s no doubt that those two bring significant improvement to the Titans’ offensive line. Now the question comes down to who they will be blocking for."
The group upfront is far from a perfect group, yet it's not only one with huge steps in the right direction from last season, but it has considerable room to grow for the future.
There are clear questions to be answered, including, but not limited to: Is Dan Moore fit to be a long-term piece as the starting left tackle? Was Moore worth the lucrative deal Tennessee paid him? How will J.C. Latham's transition to the right side hold up? Can Kevin Zeitler be a sustainable option for all 17 games?
Those answers will all shake out in due time, but for now, the front office has done their job in providing the plugs upfront where necessary.
The five-man unit will inevitably be one to take some time to truly develop into their ceiling and gel that aspired chemistry, but the Titans brass clearly understood the assignment coming into this offseason, which was to improve the offensive line.
Tennessee may not have names in the trenches comparable to elite groups like the Philadelphia Eagles or Detroit Lions, but it's a step in the right direction. For a football team that just came off a 3-14 season, that's about all you can ask for.
