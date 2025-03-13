Titans Sign Former Seahawks DE
The Tennessee Titans continue to stay busy during the legal tampering period of free agency.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing former Seattle Seahawks defensive end/outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones to a one-year, $10 million deal. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State was released by Seattle on March 4 in a move that cleared $11.5 million in cap space.
After a four-year career with the Denver Broncos, Jones landed his first big pay day when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $51.53 million deal in 2023. He played in all 34 possible regular-season games for Seattle over the past two years prior to his release. During that span, he posted 77 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Jones will now head to Tennessee with 30.5 career sacks to his name.
The Titans have already said goodbye to linebacker Harold Landry III, who was released before signing with the New England Patriots.
Tennessee then traded linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a trade that also involved late-round draft picks.
The Titans could be in store for even more moves as they approach the 2025 NFL Draft.
