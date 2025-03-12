Titans Signing Among Biggest Winners of Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans took a major swing in the beginning hours of NFL free agency opening.
Wasting no time to burn some cash, the Titans agreed to a four-year deal to bring in their new left tackle, Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers, effectively plugging a big need on Tennessee's offense and hoping to provide strides forward on the offensive line in the process.
From the Titans' perspective, it's an aggressive move on the open market that has the potential to pay out big time if it plays out in their favor. However, the signing could be an even bigger victory from Moore's perspective.
When drawing out the league's biggest winners within the beginning of free agency, ESPN's Bill Barnwell placed Dan Moore Jr. in the mix thanks to his massive payday worth $82 million.
In a market that didn't have many left tackle options, two unexpected players earned significant deals to protect blind sides," Barnwell wrote. "Pittsburgh spent most of the past four seasons trying to find solutions to replace Dan Moore Jr., but through injuries and inconsistent play from his competitors, the 26-year-old fended off all challengers. After 66 starts over four years, the Titans won't be pushing Moore anywhere: He agreed to a four-year, $82 million contract -- with $50 million in guarantees -- to join the Titans."
Considering the circumstances in place with Pittsburgh, landing over $20 million annually for the next four years in Tennessee is one of the best-case scenarios Moore could've asked for. The 26-year-old can now have a long-term home with the Titans for at least the next four seasons and will have a stable place on the left side of the line compared to the uncertainty with the Steelers' unit.
For Tennessee, though, there could still be some lingering concerns with the signing. Moore now holds a major chunk of their salary cap space for the foreseeable future without having the value of one of the premier left tackle options in the NFL.
If he performs to his expected standard, the money is a non-issue, and the Titans can safely consider Moore as their left tackle of the future. Yet, the situation could get hairy extremely quickly if Moore replicates his league-leading sacks allowed number from a season ago.
Time will tell if the newest addition to Tennessee can set the narrative straight, but in the meantime, the Titans offensive line situation at least looks better than it did before free agency commenced.
