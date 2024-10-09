Titans Sign Veteran QB to Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are adding some quarterback experience to their practice squad coming off the bye week.
The Titans announced Tuesday that they've signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. The team also signed offensive tackle Leroy Watson to the active roster.
The move to add Siemian could potentially signal that Will Levis, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4's win over the Miami Dolphins, continues to trend down ahead of Week 6's matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
In 40 career games and 33 career starts, Siemian has gone 707 of 1,208 passing for 7,751 yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He's 15-18 as a starter in the NFL across time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.
Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Levis is still dealing with some pain in the shoulder. He said Tuesday that adding Siemian is for "insurance." Mason Rudolph would start if Levis is unable to go.
"It’s gonna be a process during the week of getting comfortable. I mean, it’s probably not gonna be pain free. It’s just the nature of the throwing shoulder injury, and you do your best to manage it. As long as he feels he can do his job then he’s gonna go do it," Callahan said.
Callahan clarified after the Dolphins game that Levis is the starter when healthy.
"100 percent. When Will is healthy, he's our quarterback," Callahan said. "It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week and a shoulder that didn't feel great. I didn't want to put him back out there, and I knew I was going to run the ball quite a bit, but he's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him."
