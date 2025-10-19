All Titans

Titans Won't Have Star WR vs. Patriots

The Tennessee Titans are keeping a few players on the sidelines against the New England Patriots.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.

However, the Titans will be without a couple key players as they play their first game under interim head coach Mike McCoy. Here's a look at who won't be suiting up for the Week 7 contest:

WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley is out for the Titans after suffering a hamstring injury during the team's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ridley's absence will make things difficult for the Titans, who are already dealing with numerous challenges on the offensive side of the ball.

With Ridley out, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will count more on rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor as well as veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LB Arden Key

Key is sidelined for the second consecutive game after hurting his quad in the team's Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

With Key out for the game, the Titans continue to be compromised in the pass rush department. Look for Jihad Ward to be a key contributor once again for the team.

OL Blake Hance

Hance is missing his second straight game as he continues to rehab from his shoulder injury.

The Titans will start JC Latham, Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore Jr. in the trenches for their first game without Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach.

CB Samuel Womack

Womack is a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven weeks as he continues to develop for the Titans. His inactive designation means the Titans are feeling good with L'Jarius Sneed and Marcus Harris, both of whom were limited in practice this week.

OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson is an inactive for a second straight week for the Titans. The rookie out of Florida has only played in two games for the Titans this season.

WR Bryce Oliver

Oliver has out with a knee injury since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being limited in practice for the past two weeks, Oliver is still dealing with the ailment and is working towards recovery.

DL C.J. Ravenell

Ravenell has played in each of the last five games for the Titans, dating back to Week 2. However, he is deemed a healthy scratch this week against the Patriots.

Ravenell has logged just 30 snaps this season, 23 on defense and seven on special teams.

