Titans Starters Impress Early in Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans opened up pre-season against the San Fransisco 49ers on Saturday night. First-year head coach Brian Callahan opted to play his starters for the first two possessions.
The defensive starters began the game with a rocky start, really only generating pressure on the first play before allowing a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Mason.
Starters included Arden Key, rookie T'Vondre Sweat, Marlon Davidson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and rookie Jaylen Harrell rushing the passer, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens at linebacker, and Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Elijah Molden, and Amani Hooker at defensive back.
The offense trotted out with Will Levis at quarterback, Tony Pollard at running back, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Treylon Burks at receiver, rookie Thomas Odukoya at tight end, and rookie JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dillon Radunz, and Nicholas Petit-Frere on the offensive line.
The Titans were moving down the field after a 63-yard kickoff return from Kearis Jackson. A 3rd & goal play for the Titans featured great blocking by Latham, but an unnecessarily careless hit taken by Levis. This is pre-season, he should have slid.
The Titans got stopped on four straight plays within the 10-yard line, including the hit on Levis, but he muscled his way in on a one-yard sneak after another Niners penalty helped extend the drive.
The 49ers punted the ball on their next possession to rookie Jha'Quan Jackson who returned the ball 26 yards.
The offense's second possession including big plays by some new Titans including a nice 22-yard connection between Levis and Ridley, and then a 24-yard run by Pollard. Ridley left the game after that catch and was spotted smiling and laughing on the sidelines with his teammates.
To start the second quarter, Spears ran the ball in from 4-yards out for the Titans second touchdown of the game, taking the lead 14-7. The drive featured great blocking by the right side of the Titans offensive line including Radunz and Petit-Frere.
With the offense scoring twice and defense only allowing one score, Levis finished 4/5 passing for 35 yards, 3 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. Pollard ran four times for 35 yards and had 2 receptions for 11 yards. On defense, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had 2 tackles and a nice pass breakup.
The backups entered the game to try and show off their potential and free agent veteran signing Mason Rudolph entered the game next at quarterback.
