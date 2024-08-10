Titans LB Being Evaluated for Concussion
Tennessee Titans linebacker Luke Gifford is making his 2024 debut for the team, but it likely will be cut short tonight.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Gifford is being evaluated for a concussion close to the end of the first quarter between the Titans and San Francisco 49ers.
Gifford appeared to be hurt on the kickoff of the game when he made a tackle on 49ers kick returner Trent Taylor.
Gifford, who turns 29 later this month, is entering his second season with the Titans. Last year with Tennessee, Gifford had 11 appearances making one start. He had six tackles this season, playing most of his time on special teams for the Titans.
Before he joined the Titans, Gifford played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019. Gifford is listed on the third string of the Titans unofficial depth chart at inside linebacker. However, after losing teammate Garret Wallow for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle, Gifford could be competing for more playing time at linebacker instead of special teams.
Despite losing Gifford to injury on the opening kickoff, things have gone pretty smoothly for the Titans in the first quarter of their preseason opener. After surrendering a touchdown on the opening drive to 49ers running back Jordan Mason, the Titans responded with a scoring drive of their own when quarterback Will Levis found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Levis was given a short field after kick returner Kearis Jackson pulled off a 63-yard return to get the Titans into the red zone before the offense entered the field.
Levis then engineered a more impressive drive with 64 yards on seven plays, and it ended with a 4-yard rushing score from Tyjae Spears.
The Titans hold a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
