Watch: Will Levis Scores First Touchdown of Titans Preseason
The Tennessee Titans responded to an early goal-line touchdown from the San Francisco 49ers with one of their own in the preseason opener Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.
After a 63-yard kickoff return from Kearis Jackson ahead of Tennessee's first offensive possession, the Titans were quickly set up in the red zone after a 15-yard penalty was added to the end of the play. Will Levis and co. got stopped on four straight plays within the 10-yard line, but the second-year quarterback finally got in on a one-yard quarterback sneak after another Niners penalty helped extend the drive.
Titans coach Brian Callahan likely doesn't want to see his starting QB put his body on the line in the first quarter of a preseason game, but Levis showed off his toughness and powered in for the score.
Take a look:
Last season as a rookie, Levis went 149 of 255 passing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. Despite using his legs a ton during his junior year with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 when he rushed for nine touchdowns, Levis didn't have much room to run last season, as he finished with just 25 carries for 57 yards and one score.
However, the Titans don't want Levis to put his body on the line more than he needs to, even if the first drive of the preseason wasn't indicative of that. He was sacked 28 time last season while playing in just nine games, which was tied for 17th-most among quarterbacks.
Levis remained in the game on Tennessee's second drive but will likely give way to Mason Rudolph or Malik Willis for the remainder of Saturday's contest against the Niners.
The Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17.
