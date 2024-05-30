Titans Takeaways: Levis Slinging Darts, Latham Learning Sled
NASHVILLE — As the 2024 National Football League season opener inches closer, the Tennessee Titans are under the guidance of their new coach, Brian Callahan. On Wednesday, the team followed his lead for another day of organized team activities at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
The Titans are preparing for important sessions, including a mandatory minicamp from June 4-6. These sessions, called OTAs, are scheduled for May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, and June 10-13. They are crucial for the team's preparation for the upcoming season.
The team engaged in a series of simulated football open to the media, which provided a glimpse into their strategies and preparations for the upcoming season. Let's delve into the details of this session.
JC Latham Is Putting In Work
Rookie tackle JC Latham, a promising addition to the team since being selected with the first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, continues to impress. His impeccable footwork and technique were on full display during the open window, showcasing his potential and dedication to learning his craft.
Callahan appreciates Latham's maturity beyond his rookie status.
"He doesn't carry himself like a rookie, which is always a good thing. He's very intentional about his work," Callahan said. "He works really hard. He spends a lot of time on this. I think he understands. Which not all rookies understand that it is a job. And there's an expectation, especially when you're drafted where he was drafted, that you got to come perform. And I think that he's aware of that. Not everybody always is. And, he's got some maturity to him, but he also has a youthful wonder that's kind of fun to be around. Everything's new to him, there's just a lot. And he just loves playing football."
Will Levis Working On Decision-making
Levis didn't speak to reporters, but we did get to watch him work in third-down situations. Considering the circumstances of a non-padded 7-v-7 drill, he looked as smooth as possible.
Callahan believes Levis is learning to improve how and when he throws the ball or leaves the pocket.
"You start with what you're asking him on a per-play basis," Callahan said. "You know, what is this progression asking? What is he supposed to do with his footwork? Where are his eyes supposed to be? We're teaching the system first, and then as you get into situations like today being a third-down day, you get the chance to look back and say, 'This was the third-and-four decision. Could you have made a different one? Could the ball have gotten out quicker? We don't need to hold on to it in this particular instance.' So, there's a lot of coaching of the situations that go within teaching of the system."
Lloyd Cushenberry Is At Center
According to Pro Football Focus, Cushenberry had his best season with the Denver Broncos last year, earning an overall grade of 73.2. In the passing game, he scored 76.4, and in the run game, he scored 72.4. Cushenberry only allowed one sack and 14 pressures in 17 games and 647 pass-blocking snaps.
The Titans hope the 6'4 315, pound Cushenberry can bring that same vibe to Nashville with Levis.
"These guys inside on the other side of defense keep getting bigger and better and stronger and faster every year, it feels like," Callahan said. "You want people that can match that, and Lloyd can do all those things. The secondary part of it is in the run game is now your double teams and your gap schemes and your down blocks, and for Lloyd, he can pull too, end up being a lot more stout and physical when you've got the size behind it."
Callahan noted how the Titans want to get bigger, stronger, and faster.
"So, I think you noticed that we like big people. That's probably not going to change. And bigger and stronger," Callahan said. "You don't generally want to sacrifice movement skills, but sometimes when you get a little bit extra strength and a little bit less movement, you can manage that. But I'll say that those two things are really huge for having a big person in the middle of your offensive line."
