Titans Taking Trade Calls For Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are searching for their next franchise quarterback - a spot they found themselves in not long ago when they drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Levis didn't end up panning out to be the franchise answer for the Titans as they had hoped. Since being drafted, he's gone 5-16 as a starter, throwing 21 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in those games. Levis was replaced by Mason Rudolph in the final month of the season, which was the final nail in his coffin burying his chances of ever being the long-term starter for the Titans.
With that in mind, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Titans are taking calls in hopes of trading Levis.
"I was just told these two quarterback names came up in recent preliminary trade inquiries or internal discussions, per a league source: Kirk Cousins and Will Levis," Anderson posted on X. "The Titans would like to transition."
It feels all but certain that the Titans are set to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick int he 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward being the likely choice. This always felt like the outcome when Levis was making weekly memes of himself with his bad decision-making. Once Brian Callahan yelled "What the f--- are you doing?" at him following a bad fumble, the writing was on the wall. The next question becomes what teams would be interested in acquiring Levis, and what will Tennessee get in return for him?
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!