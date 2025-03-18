Titans Offseason Moves Reveal One Major Takeaway
The Tennessee Titans didn't waste any time in free agency making their aspired improvements around the roster. Yet, the biggest steps forward taken on the roster within the first week of free agency have centered upon the offensive line.
By spending over $80 million on Dan Moore Jr. to man the left tackle spot and adding veteran guard Kevin Zeitler on the inside, it's not only given this Titans offense a much-needed breath of fresh air, but it could be hinting what direction they ultimately turn with their number one pick in April's draft.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Jim Wyman, Tennessee's free agency moves have presented one key takeaway: "Cam Ward will be a Tennessee Titan, barring anything crazy."
"The Titans’ focus in free agency appears to be shoring up their offensive line, as they brought in Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to aid a unit that earned the eighth-worst PFF pass-blocking grade and second-worst PFF run-blocking grade in 2024... Yet, the Titans haven’t been linked to any of the available quarterbacks... The lack of action at the quarterback position during this free agency period suggests the Titans plan on using the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, considered by most draft analysts to be the top signal-caller in this year’s class."
If these are the beginning steps for the Titans to take in implementing a rookie quarterback into the mix ahead of next season, it's a solid process to embark on. Rather than throw whichever first-year signal caller into the fire without a stable unit or protection in front of them, the Tennessee brass has remained diligent in fixing up their five-man group in the best way they can.
Moore has his respective questions after being a longtime concern in Pittsburgh, while Zeitler also has a bit of intrigue revolving around his longevity in the Titans' offense, as the veteran just turned 35 years old, and likely doesn't have an extensive amount of life left in his playing days.
Still, the moves make for a big step in the right direction based on 2024's sample size and should lead to positive developments for the production of this Titans' scoring unit for next season.
The next step inevitably leans on how Tennessee approaches the number one draft pick, but barring any unforeseen changes, this team could have their aspired selection already in place.
