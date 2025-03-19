Titans Mock Draft: Franchise QB and NCAA Sack Leader
The Tennessee Titans haven’t been too flashy throughout the gauntlet of free agency activity.
Fans won’t likely find a big splash until April 24, but the good news is the Titans own the crown jewel of draft acquisitions.
The No. 1 overall pick.
Today, On SI rolls out its Tennessee Titans seven-round mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 1
- QB Cam Ward (Miami)
There will always be pain when you have the pick of the litter. In this case, passing on Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter comes with great difficulty, no doubt. But make no mistake, this one is simple…
Tennessee’s most pressing need is the quarterback position, Cam Ward is unquestionably the top quarterback in the draft class, and he’s worthy of a No. 1 selection.
Round 2, Pick 35
- Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)
He’s lighter than Harold Landry, but at 6-foot-2 and roughly 240 pounds, an edge rusher/outside linebacker (and in that order) who uses his lower center of gravity as his pass rushing asset, Donovan Ezeiruaku certainly compares to the departed pass rusher.
Ezeiruaku recorded an outstanding 16.5 sacks last season (No. 1 in Power Four football), and 21 tackles for loss among 80 total takedowns, and three forced fumbles. There’s no question the Boston College product could immediately replace Landry, and he could potentially have an even brighter future.
Round 4, Pick 101
- WR Tai Felton (Maryland)
Every quarterback loves speed on the perimeter. Every defensive backfield fears it. Tai Felton has it (4.37). Through the first four games last season, he logged 41 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns. Defenses were on to him thereafter, but Felton still finished with nearly 100 receptions for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. He’d give Cam Ward a bullet out wide, capable of stretching the field on Day One.
Round 4, Pick 118
- REC Tez Johnson (Oregon)
This is a fun one. Tez Johnson is the ultra-exciting slot receiver with breakneck quickness. He’s fantastic in the short game, excellent in timing, and making defenders miss after the catch. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder recorded 310 catches for 3,889 yards and 28 touchdowns in his college career.
Round 5, Pick 140
- Edge Antwuan Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech)
At 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, Antwuan Powell-Ryland recorded a whopping 16 sacks last season, good enough for third in the FBS behind Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 2. He also put together 34 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries over the last two seasons combined. He needs to work on his rush defense, but Powell-Ryland is clearly a legitimate threat versus the pass.
Round 5, Pick 166
- TE Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)
A 6-foot-5, near-260-pounder who clocked a 4.74 in the combine, Mitchell Evans felt unstoppable at times at Notre Dame in 2023, an ACL tear cutting that season in half and slowing him throughout 2024. If Evans picks up where he left off in late-October, 2023, he could be an absolute steal as a fifth-rounder.
Round 6, Pick 178
- REC Kyle Williams (Washington State)
This is a steal for the Titans. At 5-foot, 190 pounds, Kyle Williams isn’t confined to the slot. He’s a receiver that can move around, a pass-catcher with tremendous production (70 catches, 1,198 yards, 14 TD in ‘24) who clocked a 4.40 in the combine. Showed steady, tangible improvement year by year.
Round 7, Pick 240
- Guard Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)
Looking to add depth across the interior O-Line, at 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, Clay Webb is built like a center but he’s athletic and versatile, capable of playing all three roles. He has a wrestling background, a scrappy, high-quality run blocker who gave up just one sack in 915 snaps in 2023, and won a championship in 2024.
