Titans Move Among Top Four in NFL
The Tennessee Titans made their mark on the free agent market in a major way this offseason.
Of course, the move making the biggest headlines was the decision to add Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a lucrative four-year, $82 million deal to shore up the left side of their line –– a significant signing in its own right, and one that will inevitably play a major factor in the Titans' future endeavors. But, another one of their moves to follow is gaining significant positive traction.
That move is the signing to bring in Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million deal as a veteran addition to the interior. It's a bit of an underrated acquisition in the grand scope of a wild offseason with a flurry of trades and player movement, yet has caught eye-catching praise around the league.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is the latest to have positive reviews for the Titans revolving around their signing of Zeitler –– labeling the addition among one of the four best contracts of this offseason.
"Zeitler was highly effective during his short stint in the Motor City, earning an impressive 86.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, taking just two penalties and allowing five sacks on the year," Kay wrote. "Despite these strong efforts, the Tennessee Titans were still able to land Zeitler for a cool $9 million. The move shores up an offensive line that sorely needed steady veterans to stabilize the trenches in time for a rookie to take over under center."
The 35-year-old former Pro Bowler comes off a solid season as a part of the league's best offensive line, now offering added appeal to the Titans' trenches. He's deeper into his NFL career as he'll be primed to enter his 14th season in the league, but even as a short-term option on the interior, he comes on a team-friendly deal to plug an important hole.
Especially as a rookie quarterback, potentially Cam Ward, enters the offense next season, getting the protection in check is critical for his development. Zeitler provides just that and should be a big-time get for whoever starts under center for the season ahead.
Come around this point of next offseason, perhaps the Titans are again looking for another answer on the interior of their line. But, in a vacuum for the 2025 campaign, it's hard to dislike the signing from Tennessee's perspective.
